WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Feedback time for new illuminated sign planned for Louisa Boren STEM K-8

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s the current sign in front of Louisa Boren STEM K-8 at 5950 Delridge Way SW, but the district is proposing changing to a lower sign with an illuminated message board, as shown in this rendering:. Since that would require...

Fauntleroy ferry-dock meeting #1 and more for your West Seattle Tuesday

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight:. BUSINESS-DISTRICT SAFETY: One of the items on the agenda for the 9:30 am City Council Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting that’s just under way (9:30 am start). You can watch via Seattle Channel. POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Drop-in...
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Two timeline followups

Matty May 24, 2022 (4:20 pm) For the love of all that is holy…When. Will. This. Bridge. Reopen?!?!. Tool Room Dude May 24, 2022 (4:56 pm) Yay… West Seattle we’re getting so “ Close“ however I do wonder. That since the Low Bridge was closed because of the West Seattle Bridge closure. Will SDOT have in their announcements. Information about lifting restrictions on the Low Bridge. Once of course after they have a definite reopening date for the West Seattle Bridge. I do know that SDOT’s pilot program of the Low Bridge had a three year time limit. But I can’t imagine that they would keep the restrictions on it any longer especially if the Highbridge is open. I’ve been looking online and through Seattle gov/municipal Court/ordinances and codes… But haven’t really been able to find anything definite. Then again that stuff is kind of hard to interpret sometimes. At least for me lol…Just wish there was some more information about the Low Bridge because not everybody in West Seattle relies on the Highbridge. Tracy if it’s possible could you please find out some more information about that. “I and others in the same boat” would really appreciate it. Thank you for all your coverage on the West Seattle Bridge that you’ve done over the past couple years.
CORONAVIRUS: One less test site in West Seattle

In our every-Sunday reports on local COVID trends, we include an update on testing-site hours. Earlier this month, we noticed that Curative was no longer listing hours for its testing van at Summit Atlas in Arbor Heights. Today a company spokesperson confirmed to WSB that the site has permanently closed. Curative continues offering testing at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW), 9 am-3 pm weekdays, and the city’s test site (in partnership with UW Medicine) continues operating at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays.
VIDEO: Sound Transit might start buying property early for West Seattle/Ballard project

In case you didn’t get to watch it on Friday afternoon, that video shows the two-hour workshop held for the Sound Transit Board‘s System Extension Committee, looking ahead to July’s decisions on the West Seattle/Ballard expansion project. We watched it in real time; it was mostly an overview of the potential routing and station locations studied in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, as well as a brief mention of the possible cost-saving measures recently presented to the Community Advisory Groups. (Here’s the slide deck.)
New traffic cameras for West Marginal/Highland Park Way area

As discussed in comments following this morning’s traffic watch, the traffic camera that’s long shown West Marginal and Highland Park Way suddenly moved to another part of the city. Responding to our inquiry, SDOT explained that the move is part of an upgrade – that was a long-in-place portable camera, but now the permanent ones are activated, explains spokesperson Ethan Bergerson:
WEST SEATTLE BOOKS: WordsWest team reuniting Wednesday to celebrate Susan Rich’s new book

Three years ago, it was the end of a mini-era in West Seattle literary accomplishments when local writers Susan Rich, Harold Taw, and Katy E. Ellis closed the book on five years of WordsWest Literary Series, monthly readings they co-founded and coordinated. Tomorrow night, the three reunite – and hope to see you too – for a new celebration at WordsWest’s longtime hub, C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor): Rich has just released her fifth poetry collection, “Gallery of Postcards and Maps: New and Selected Poems,” described as follows:
LAST CALL: One more day to register for Bridging Our Communities Together!

Help buy a new roof for the Log House Museum! That’s part of what the Southwest Seattle Historical Society is raising money for by presenting its Bridging Our Communities Together celebration on June 3rd. Tomorrow (Monday, May 23rd) is the deadline to register, according to this update from the SWSHS:
#West Seattle
ANDOVER ENCAMPMENT: Councilmembers’ visit; precinct commander’s assurance

One week after word that another “remediation” is planned for the Andover RV encampment, it’s getting more advance attention. West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold and citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda – a North Delridge resident – visited the encampment today with other officials, including King County Regional Homelessness Authority CEO Marc Dones, and local volunteers. We learned this when Herbold mentioned it to her colleagues during the council’s weekly Monday afternoon “briefing” meeting.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Monday

6:01 AM: Good morning; welcome to Monday, May 23rd. After one blissfully springlike day, today’s forecast, is for clouds and a high in the low-to-mid-60s. Metro is on its regular weekday schedule, but watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is back to its...
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: One more look at low-low-tide sights

This past week’s low-low tides are over, but we have a few more wildlife photos to share. The first and last photos are from Marc Milrod; the four below are from Rosalie Miller – first, a Mottled Star:. A Hermit Crab:. A Limpet:. And a Pink Sponge:. Among...
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: First Delridge Bicycle Rodeo

Thanks to Don Brubeck of West Seattle Bike Connections for the report and photos from another first-time event that happened Saturday – the Delridge Bike Rodeo:. West Seattle Bike Connections partnered with Delridge Community Center’s staff for bike fun for kids, families. Britt Lord-Jacobson was the lead for Delridge CC. B, Xavier, and other SPR staff did lots of work.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday morning watch

6:00 AM: Good morning; welcome to Tuesday, May 24th. Monday was sunnier than predicted. But today’s forecast is for clouds and a high around 60. Metro is on its regular weekday schedule, but watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular...
Remembering James Jones, 1940-2022

Family and friends are remembering James Jones, and sharing this with the community:. James William Jones, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away April 20, 2022. He was born May 11, 1940 in Great Falls, Montana to Lloyd and Stella Jones. Jim will always be remembered for his love of...
ELECTION 2022: First debate Thursday for 34th District State House Position 1 Democratic candidates

Now that the withdrawal deadline has passed, the fields are set for the August primary (same as what we reported Friday, except for one State Senate withdrawal – see the official lists here). The marquee local race in our area this time around will be for 34th District State House Position 1, from which Rep. Eileen Cody is retiring after more than a quarter-century. The first debate/forum in the race is Thursday night (May 26th), 6:30 pm online, with the 34th District Democrats and West Seattle Democratic Women hosting the two Democrats who are running, Emily Alvarado (left) and Leah Griffin (right). 34th DDs chair Carla Rogers says All are welcome to attend; register here to get the link. In addition to being a public forum, this also is a prelude to the 34th DDs’ endorsement meeting, which Rogers says is set for June 8th.
UPDATE: Gunfire investigation in North Delridge

They report it’s a “working fire.” Updates to come. From superheroes on wheels, to rock ‘n’ roll nostalgia …. … this busy day on Alki included the participants of the revived Alki Daze costumed bike parade along the beach. Ringleader is Alki resident Guy Olson:
FOLLOWUP: 4508 California SW demolition update

If you were in The Junction for the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, and/or other business, today, you might have noticed that after a week, the demolition is done at the 4508 California SW mixed-use project site (we reported on its start this past Tuesday). Also as of a few days ago, part of the parking lot east of the alley is fenced off:
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: In case you get lost on Pigeon Point …

… a new reminder of where you are, when you’re at 21st/Andover. The photo was sent by longtime Pigeon Point community advocate Pete Spalding. It’s just uphill from where Pigeon Point has sported many signs over the years, like the one in this story.
UPDATE: Crashes close 16th SW south of downtown White Center after King County Sheriff’s Office pursuit

8:33 PM: This is just developing now along 16th SW in White Center – according to emergency-radio traffic, King County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a vehicle (we don’t yet know why) and, after use of the PIT maneuver, it ended with collisions reported on 16th SW – one around SW 104th and another around SW 100th. We’re on our way to find out more. In the meantime, if you have to go through White Center, avoid that stretch of street.
