The Orange Lions Club will be hosting “Uncorked,” its wine-tasting event, on Friday, June 10 at St. Barbara’s Church hall, located at 480 Racebrook Rd.in Orange. The Cork Shop on 317 E. Main Street in Branford will be the facilitator for this year’s tasting. Participants will sample an assortment of wines, beers and other spirits throughout the evening. Trader Joe’s of Orange is sponsoring a cheese table and Eli’s of Orange will have appetizers available. Raffle tickets will be sold for a chance at many different baskets.

ORANGE, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO