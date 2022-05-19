KGI Alumnus Jason Kerr Earns Award for Helping Pharmaceutical Companies Meet Quality and Safety Standards
Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) alumnus Jason Kerr, MBS ’16, recently earned the Outstanding Early Career Professional (ECP) Award from the nonprofit Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), the leading global provider of science, technology, and regulatory information and education for the pharmaceutical community. The award recognizes Kerr’s many contributions to the PDA, starting...www.kgi.edu
Comments / 0