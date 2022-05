It was a birthday to remember for New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, who saw his club thump the San Francisco Giants by a score of 13-3 on Monday. Showalter turned 66-years-old on May 23, and prior to the Mets' laugher of a victory, in which they banged out 18 hits, the team blindfolded the skipper and brought him into the batting cages at Oracle Park to surprise him with a piñata.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO