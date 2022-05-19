ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Man arrested, accused in cousin's shooting death

By Kara Peters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting. Officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to...

Eyes
6d ago

So sad the Bible is being fulfilled in the books of Revelation family turning on family this happened twice in one month. where is the love but it's written in the books.

