Man arrested, accused in cousin's shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting. Officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to...www.wapt.com
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting. Officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to...www.wapt.com
So sad the Bible is being fulfilled in the books of Revelation family turning on family this happened twice in one month. where is the love but it's written in the books.
Comments / 2