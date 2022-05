I am writing this to encourage our city to do better for youth baseball. My son has played baseball for the past nine years. The field space in town is tough as well as the conditions of the fields. For high school baseball, there are two options: Ashley Park and Ryder Park. High school and Legion Baseball use these fields. This year there were many boys who went out for baseball and like many years not everyone can play due to lack of field space.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO