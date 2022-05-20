Multiple Arrested For Mission Street Homicide

San Francisco police are treating the death of a 30-year-old woman found in a home in the Bayview as suspicious. Officers responded at about 5:18 a.m. Monday to Osceola Lane for a reported shooting, police said. Arriving officers found the woman inside a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police...
FREMONT— David L. Spears, 22, has reportedly been implicated in another crime by DNA evidence. Since he turned 18, Spears has been arrested 18 times, and on and off supervised probation in between. Spears, a resident of Hayward, presently stands accused of robbing a 75-year-old man. The victim from...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of carjacking a taxi driver in the Bayview district of San Francisco last September, according to police. On September 11, 2021, officers from the city’s Bayview Station responded to Barneveld and Gerald Avenues to investigate an alleged carjacking. The victim, a 64-year-old man, said he’d been sitting in his Ford Escape yellow taxi when a man got into the vehicle, stated his intent to take it, and tried to take the keys.
Following a “suspicious death” at a San Mateo County SamTrans bus stop last week, police have arrested a man for homicide. Ricardo Bibbs was arrested on May 16 in Redwood City in connection with a fatal stabbing.
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police Department on Monday responded to a shooting on 21st and Folsom streets in the city's Mission District. Police said they responded to the scene near Jose Cornado Playground at 3:52 p.m. where they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Gunfire erupted in broad daylight in Oakland on Tuesday, leaving two people injured, police said. The city's ShotSpotter detection system alerted officers of the gunfire shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue in East Oakland, not far from the Allendale Recreation Center. :...
SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man is being charged with stalking and threatening a number of his former co-workers after being fired earlier this year, with his arrest yielding multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.San Jose police said Bryan Velasquez, 43, was terminated from a local construction company in January and has been contacting employees on social media since then, including posting pictures of himself pointing guns and including threats using profanity. The messages often included details revealing his knowledge of the victims' homes and their daily patterns of behavior, police said.On May 19, officers with the police department's covert surveillance and SWAT teams took Velasquez into custody without incident after obtaining an arrest warrant. Among the firearms seized were two AR-15-style assault rifles and materials to manufacture ghost guns, along with high-capacity magazines, and tactical body armor.Velasquez was charged with felony stalking, and the department said it obtained a gun violence restraining order to seize all his firearms.A court date was not announced.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento family is mourning the senseless deaths of a mother and father killed during a police pursuit after a suspect vehicle that cops were chasing crashed into them.
The violent collision happened Saturday morning on 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard.
It started as a reported road rage incident between two cars. As police pursued the two, one of those vehicles crashed into the couple’s car as they were pulling out of a parking lot.
It has left the family heartbroken. Katie Dang still can’t believe her aunt and uncle are gone.
“Confused,” Dang said. “Every night, it just, the thoughts...
A man living in People’s Park has been hospitalized after someone lit his tent on fire while he was in it and then hit him multiple times with a golf club Tuesday morning, police say. Smoke was visible from the Berkeley Hills. The man was found on Bowditch Street,...
Three men from San Jose and another suspect from Gilroy face additional hearings in U. S. District Court in San Jose this week, following their May 20 arrest on narcotics trafficking charges. U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon on Friday...
MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers say two people were killed in a rollover crash on a Modesto street over the weekend.
The Modesto Police Department says, early Sunday morning, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe rolled over on East Briggsmore Avenue just east of Oakdale Road, next to a canal.
Two people who were inside the SUV were ejected in the crash. They died at the scene, police say.
Investigators believe the SUV was heading eastbound on East Briggsmore from Oakdale Road when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and rolled over.
On Monday, Modesto police identified the two people killed as 31-year-old Steven Ornelas and 25-year-old Oryan Ornelas – both residents of Ceres. Police say Steven and Oryan were cousins.
The crash remains under investigation.
Richmond police are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Ohio Avenue last week that claimed the life of 33-year-old Alfredo Gomez Macias. Richmond police responded to the area on a ShotSpotter gun detection system activation and found Gomez unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
