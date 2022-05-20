ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

One Dead, Several Critical In 6-Vehicle Crash In Summit (PHOTOS)

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
A 57-year-old Short Hills Tesla driver died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on Route 24 in Summit Thursday, May 19, authorities said.

David M. Baum was traveling in the right lane on the eastbound side of the highway when he was struck by a Volvo tractor trailer, causing a chain-reaction crash near milepost 9 just after 2 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The Tesla then struck a Toyota Venza, which struck a Hyundai, which struck a Dodge Ram, Marchan said.

Baum died as a result of the crash while the Hyundai driver was airlifted with serious injuries. All other drivers suffered moderate injuries, Marchan said.

Summit firefighters worked to extricate three people, Summit officials said.

One driver was flown to University Hospital trauma center in Newark by New Jersey State Police while other victims were taken by ambulances to area hospitals.

Summit Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Summit Police Department and the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad. Millburn and Springfield fire departments responded to the scene with Atlantic Health, Millburn, and Springfield EMS.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the New Jersey State Police.

Photo courtesy of NewsCopter7.

Comments / 13

Denise Dalmas
4d ago

I’m on the highways with these tractor trailers. One started to come into the right lane into me and I had to go into the shoulder and stop. There are good safe ones out there, but these young guys are on the phone while flying down the highways shifting lanes AND driving in the left lanes. I thought that was illegal in Jersey.

Steven AAA
4d ago

What’s up w all These deadly crashes the last few days? Ppl should pay better attention on the road

