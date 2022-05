KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 10th-ranked and 11th-seeded Tennessee softball team took down Campbell 9-1 in six innings to open its showing at the 2022 NCAA Knoxville Regional Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Lady Vols out-hit the Fighting Camels 11-3 for the game, headlined by a three-hit night for Kiki Milloy to open NCAA Tournament action.

