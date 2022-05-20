Suspects Elude Police After Chase Stretches from City Heights to South Bay, Hillcrest

The stolen Kia at the scene where the suspects fled and disappeared. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two car theft suspects managed to escape police after a lengthy chase Thursday morning that began and ended in City Heights.

Police received reports of the theft after the owner of a Kia Telluride used a cell phone to track its movements once the SUV went missing in La Mesa, according to OnScene.TV.

After the Kia was tracked to City Heights, a San Diego police officer spotted it and attempted to stop the suspects, described as two Hispanic males.

The suspects fled however, and at high speed, going south to the border, north to Southeast San Diego communities and back south through National City.

The suspects then headed downtown, reaching northbound state Route 163, where they allegedly hit a BMW on the way to the Washington Street East offramp.

After exiting in Hillcrest, they made a U-turn and headed the wrong way on the street to return to SR-163, where they drove southbound along the right shoulder against heavy traffic.

As the suspects made their way toward Balboa Park, police called off the pursuit due to the potential danger.

Officers, however, continued to track them via helicopter, and the Kia ended up back in City Heights, this time at the dead-end of Cherokee Avenue.

The two suspects left the Kia, running into the canyon area near southbound Interstate 15 and slipping into the brush. Police, with the assistance of the helicopter unit, searched for them for approximately 45 minutes before calling off the manhunt.

Meanwhile, no one suffered injuries in the wreck with the BMW, according to OnScene.