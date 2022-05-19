ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Kay stuns Ivor Novello Awards guests with rare public appearance

By Dan Cain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNA2i_0fkImLqr00

PETER Kay made a rare public appearance today at the star-studded Ivor Novello Awards.

The comedian, 48, has kept a low profile in recent years, choosing events carefully and often in support of good causes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l66La_0fkImLqr00
Peter Kay appeared at the Ivor Novello Awards Credit: Lucy_Worsley via twitter

Historian and TV presenter Lucy Worsley shared a snap of the suited and booted funnyman presenting an award at the prestigious music event.

Stunned Lucy documented the occasion, which recognises songwriters and composers, on Twitter while hunting for Michael Bublé who, sadly for her, didn't attend.

Instead she was treated to appearances from Shakira, Nile Rodgers, The Cure's Robert Smith and Laura Mvula.

Last up was Peter, looking relaxed as he addressed the room in a three-piece suit.

The Phoenix Nights star took his charity Dance for Life show, which raises funds for Cancer Research, to Alexandra Palace last month

Car Share star Peter was once one of Britain's most prolific stage acts with his record-breaking Tour That Doesn't Tour Tour... Now On Tour.

However, the entertainer stepped away from the limelight in 2017 due to "unforeseen family circumstances".

That meant that the Dance For Life project had to be put on ice for years.

In a statement on Twitter, Peter wrote: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

"This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

"I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry."

The comedy superstar did make a special appearance on stage last year for two charity specials after several years out of the limelight - and they sold out in seconds.

He also played two gigs in August to raise money for Laura Nuttall, who has glioblastoma, the same form of brain cancer The Wanted singer Tom Parker had.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0898fx_0fkImLqr00
The comedian made another rare appearance last month as he launched a wheelyboat Credit: Dave Nelson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zbii_0fkImLqr00
Peter, pictured in 2005, has scaled back his work in recent years Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

