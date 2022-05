OMAHA, Neb. (May 22, 2022) -- After a record-setting regular season, the Rutgers baseball team has earned the No. 2 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament. The Scarlet Knights will face No. 7 Purdue in the first round at 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday. All tournament games will take place at Charles Schwab Field and be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

