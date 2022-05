RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The pain at the pump continues with the national average sitting stagnant at $4.59 a gallon. The statewide average also remained unchanged from Saturday at $4.47. In the Richmond area you’re likely to pay closer to $4.45. Part of the reason gas is so expensive is all the steps it takes from the oil coming out of the ground to the time it’s made into gas and flowing into your tank. Each step influences the final price you pay.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO