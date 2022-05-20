ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dealing meth

wdrb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington man will spend 20 years in prison for dealing meth....

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 3

Related
q95fm.net

Man Facing Multiple Drug Charges

A man out of Louisville was arrested on numerous drug charges on Monday. Deputies were called to a home on Grundy Road, outside of Somerset. A Blue Chrysler 300 was spotted driving through the area multiple times and a gun is said to have been spotted in one of the windows.
SOMERSET, KY
wtloam.com

Pulaski County Drug Bust Leads To An Arrest And Seizure Of Drugs, Guns And Cash

Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says a Louisville man was arrested on numerous drug charges. Deputies were called out to a home on Grundy Road outside of Somerset where a car had passed by the house several times with a gun in one of the windows. When the car was spotted again, deputies pulled it over and found several drug-related items including heroin, suspected meth and pills including Klonopin, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Hydromorphone. Deputies also found almost $15,000 in cash, a glass smoking pipe, a glock handgun and an AR pistol. 47-year-old Michael Ray Hardy was arrested and faces a number of charges. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington stolen van recovered, gun still missing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s stories like this one that reminds us, that this world isn’t like the one your grandparents grew up in. Even a set of keys lying around is fair game for crooks to steal your car. The difference between now and generations ago?
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
k105.com

Deputy U.S. Marshal shoots, kills Louisville man while trying to serve felony warrants

A Deputy U.S. Marshal has shot and killed a Louisville man as police attempted to serve felony warrants on the decedent. Friday morning at approximately 8:30, U.S. Marshals arrived at a home on 37th Street in the Chickasaw neighborhood to serve warrants for first-degree strangulation, assault and domestic violence on 25-year-old Omari Cryer, according to Louisville police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

State will not seek retrial of suspect in 1993 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Prosecutors say they will not seek a retrial in a nearly 29-year-old homicide case that has already resulted in an innocent man spending time in prison and mistrial after a hung jury verdict. Percy Phillips, 57, had been facing charges of murder and robbery in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Guns#Wdrb#Drugs
wdrb.com

LMPD: Woman found shot in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday night. LMPD First Division officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of South 28th Street just before 11 p.m. That's near Green Alley. On scene, officers found the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvih.com

Police Search For Homicide Suspect

Louisville Metro Police are searching for a suspect they say is connected to a late April homicide near downtown Louisville. Mickeal Taylor, 34, is wanted on an active arrest warrant for murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to Metro Police. Police said Taylor is connected...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Woman injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital. Police say the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday on West Loudon Avenue. Investigators say a female shooting victim was found at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Search for suspects created ‘police situation’ at Lexington school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A stolen vehicle from Georgetown caused a “police situation” Tuesday afternoon. According to the Georgetown Police Department, at around 3 p.m. a reported stolen truck was found near Frederick Douglass High School. FOX 56 is told they found and arrested the passenger...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Interim Sheriff Appointed Amid Death Investigation

The investigation into the death of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is currently ongoing. Corman was discovered dead in his home by a family member on Sunday. Officials with the Kentucky State Police say that they do not suspect any foul play in this case. They also added that Corman’s death came as a result of natural causes. The Sheriff was 64-years-old.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed in Louisville's Central Business District

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city's Central Business District. First Division officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of Chestnut Street around 9:50 p.m., according to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff. That's near South 8th Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Community on edge amid Lexington gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Dept. has reported at least five gun-related homicides just in May. People in the community say all this gun violence must stop. However, at this point, they’re wondering what else can be done. “I grew up in Lexington all my life. I’ve...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy