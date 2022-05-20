Lexington man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dealing meth

Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says a Louisville man was arrested on numerous drug charges. Deputies were called out to a home on Grundy Road outside of Somerset where a car had passed by the house several times with a gun in one of the windows. When the car was spotted again, deputies pulled it over and found several drug-related items including heroin, suspected meth and pills including Klonopin, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Hydromorphone. Deputies also found almost $15,000 in cash, a glass smoking pipe, a glock handgun and an AR pistol. 47-year-old Michael Ray Hardy was arrested and faces a number of charges. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO