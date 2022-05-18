Currently Accolades: Grants for May 23, 2022

The 2022 Animation Career Review Graphic Design rankings are out and it’s happened again!. The School of Art + Design’s Graphic Design program has consistently ranked among the best programs in the country and this year we are proud to announce our highest ranking yet. We placed in the top 4% nationally—8th in the nation among public schools—and as the top program in Oregon. The Animation Career Review is an online resource for people aspiring to careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art, and related fields. In preparing their rankings they considered over 700 schools with graphic design programs from across the US.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO