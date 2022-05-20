ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

John Aylward, ‘ER’ and ‘The West Wing’ actor, dies at 75: ‘A great friend to many’

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 5 days ago

Actor John Aylward, best known for his...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Aylward
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy