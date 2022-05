OFF-DUTY COP CHARGED ON SEVERAL COUNTS: An off-duty police officer has been charged with attempted murder, assault and other related charges for allegedly punching, pistol-whipping and shooting a man last month outside of a lounge in Canarsie. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez identified the defendant as Larry Valdemar, 37, a 16-year veteran of the NYPD last assigned to the 104th Precinct in Queens, who allegedly got into a verbal argument inside Chloe’s Restaurant and Lounge at Avenue L and East 94th Street, when the victim, a 32-year-old man, attempted to intervene.

