Flood Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lapeer; Macomb; St. Clair The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lapeer County in southeastern Michigan Macomb County in southeastern Michigan St. Clair County in southeastern Michigan * Until 1115 AM EDT. * At 1015 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Almont to Grosse Pointe, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Almont and Armada around 1020 AM EDT. Capac around 1025 AM EDT. Memphis and Emmett around 1030 AM EDT. Yale and Harsens Island around 1035 AM EDT. Algonac around 1040 AM EDT. Lakeport and Marine City around 1045 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Anchorville, North Street, Roseville, Shelby Township, Lynn Township, Ray Center, Brockway, Utica, Washington and Fort Gratiot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LAPEER COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO