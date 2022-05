Cincinnati Reds DH Joey Votto went 1-for-4 at the plate on Saturday, hitting a RBI double, and striking out once in the Reds' 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Votto has two doubles in eight at-bats since his return from the COVID list which saw him on the sidelines for nearly a month. The first basemen has been abnormally bad at the plate this year as he is batting .134 with an OPS of .446 through 24 games. The first basemen is ranked as if he should be rostered but if he can not return to his normal self of the past at the plate then he can be dropped.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO