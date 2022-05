Texas A&M’s Hagler Institute for Advanced Study inducted 18 fellows as part of two classes at its 10th anniversary gala Friday night at The Zone Club in Kyle Field. The 2021-22 class of Hagler Fellows has eight members, including the 2018 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physics, scientists, engineers and scholars who are recognized internationally for their achievements. This class of fellows was announced last September. Each member belongs to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, or hold recognitions of equal stature in their fields.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO