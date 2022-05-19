HPD: Man found dead in ‘illegal gambling establishment’ on Kapiolani Blvd area

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A man was arrested on Thursday for second-degree murder in relation to the death of a 33-year-old man within an illegal gambling establishment.

The Honolulu Police Department said they responded to an emergency call with the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at around 10:14 p.m. on Kapiolani Boulevard.

HPD said upon arrival at the establishment, the male victim was found unresponsive. The man sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD, the victim was in a physical altercation with the suspect.

Based on the investigation thus far, it appears a male got into an argument that escalated — where he got shot and the suspect fled the scene.” LT. DEENA THOEMMES OF HPD

Thoemmes later added that it appears the suspect and victim know each other. However, whether they are friends or just acquaintances has yet to be determined.

Police were searching for the suspect who fled on foot toward Kapiolani Boulevard.

On Thursday, police reported that the suspect was under arrest for an unrelated crime when he was identified and arrested for second-degree murder shortly before 5 p.m.

Charges are pending as police continue to investigate.