ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouray County, CO

Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning in Ouray County

By Óscar Contreras
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbIWA_0fkHhx3l00

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. – Residents living between Simms Mesa Road, Government Springs Road and Wild Cat Canyon in Ouray County must evacuate immediately after a wildfire started in the area Thursday afternoon.

The evacuation area is a 5-mile radius of the pin on the map below, according to the Ouray County Sheriff's Office.

Ouray County Sheriff's Office

A Red Cross evacuation center has been established at Ridgway Secondary School, located at 1200 Green Street in Ridgeway.

The fire, which has been named the Simms Fire, was first reported at 4:25 p.m Thursday. Its cause is under investigation.

As of 7:54 p.m., the fire is 370 acres.

It is burning in pinyon/juniper, Gambel oak brush and grassland on the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and private land roughly 15 miles southwest of Montrose, according to the Forest Service. It is burning in Ouray and Montrose counties.

The Forest Service is managing the Simms Fire as a full-suppression fire, the department said in an update Thursday.

Multiple agencies are responding to the fire, but the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office did not release information about how many agencies are currently assisting firefighting efforts.

The sheriff’s office asked that residents follow them on their Facebook page for updates and urged them not to call 9-1-1.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgway, CO
County
Ouray County, CO
Ouray County, CO
Government
City
Mesa, CO
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Government
FOX21News.com

Fire grows just north of Pagosa Springs

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — The Plumtaw Fire, burning about seven miles north of Pagosa Springs, was first reported in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 17. As of Thursday, crews reported the fire had grown to 735 acres with no containment. On Wednesday, fire crews said they were able to...
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Vehicle recovered from canal on 19 Rd. Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early Saturday morning just before 1a.m. Colorado State Patrol responded to a vehicle in a canal on 19 Rd. Two cars were traveling southbound when a deer crossed the road. The first car hit the deer and the second car following them swerved out of the way, hit a power pole and ran into the canal. The female driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it submerged.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen man dies in Highway 82 crash on Sunday morning

A 39-year-old Aspen man died Sunday morning after the vehicle he was driving crashed on eastbound Highway 82 in Pitkin County, not far from the entrance to Twining Flats Road. In a Sunday evening news release, the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Francisco Javier Olivares, of Aspen. The release described the incident as a single-car crash occurring just before 6 a.m. Olivares was the only occupant of the vehicle, a 2008 Mercury Mariner.
ASPEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire in Southwest Colorado grows, two 'red flag' days ahead

After sparking due to unknown causes on Tuesday, the Plumtaw Fire has steadily grown in Southwest Colorado. Located about seven miles north of Pagosa Springs, the blaze is currently sized at about 735 acres, based on mapping from Wednesday night. While this is growth compared to the 600 acres that was reported the previous night, Wednesday's firefighting efforts were called "successful" by officials, with key areas still protected. While Wednesday...
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Bureau Of Land Management#Ouray County Sheriff#Red Cross#Ridgway Secondary School#The U S Forest Service#The Forest Service#Facebook
OutThere Colorado

Tree falls on man in Colorado, killing him

A recent death in Mesa County may serve as a reminder to proceed with caution when it comes to conducting yard work during windy days. According to a representative from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, an individual was killed when a tree landed on them last Wednesday. This accident occurred on a windy day while the person was cutting down a tree. While the wind may have been a factor, it was not determined to be the sole cause of the accident. ...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Firefighters battling two wildfires in Colorado

Firefighters on Saturday battled two wildfires in Colorado, the High Park fire in Teller County and the Ute Pass fire near Durango. The distant fires started Friday, and both involved evacuations. Firefighters in Colorado Springs on Saturday put out a grass fire near the Colorado Springs Airport. High Park fire.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Montrose Most Wanted: Strangulation, Kidnapping, Assault

Here is a look at this week's most wanted individuals in Montrose. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office is looking for three individuals facing various criminal charges who failed to show up for their respective court appearances. Authorities are hoping the public can help locate these individuals. Montrose Most Wanted: Strangulation,...
MONTROSE, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy