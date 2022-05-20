ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, MN

Betty Moll

By LPeterson
willmarradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty Ann Moll, age 89, of Atwater, passed away Wednesday, May 18, at Sunny View Assisted Living in Atwater....

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

James H. Netland

James H. Netland, 90, of Fergus Falls died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at East Norway Lake Lutheran Church near New London with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Dorothy A. Mohr

A celebration of Dorothy A. Mohr’s life will be held Thursday, May 26th, 11:00-1:00p at the Hilltop Truck Stop in Paynesville. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the MN Institute for the blind at MBTBL, 388 SE 6th Ave, Faribault MN 55021. Dorothy was born April 14, 1936...
LITCHFIELD, MN
willmarradio.com

Michele Harazin

Michele Harazin, age 58 years young of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, May 20, 2022 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls with a livestream on St. Catherine’s Catholic Church YouTube page. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Albie Walsh

Albie Ann Walsh, 91, died on Friday morning, May 20, 2022, at Scandi Haven Village in Benson, Minnesota. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at The Zniewski Funeral Home in Benson, with a Rosary at 4:45 pm and a Parish Prayer Service at 6:00 pm and will continue Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the St. Francis Catholic Church Cemetery in Benson. Memorials can be given to Carris Health-Rice Hospice and the Swift County Food Shelf. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements.
BENSON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Atwater, MN
willmarradio.com

David E. Neuman

David E. Neuman, 74, of Paynesville passed away peacefully Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. A visitation will be held from 4-7:00 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. www.hafh.org. David Eugene Neuman was born on July 25, 1947, in Estherville,...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man identified in fatal crash near Sacred Heart

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at approximately 12:46 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover about three miles north of Sacred Heart, MN in Wang Township. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and determined that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle,...
SACRED HEART, MN
willmarradio.com

Two hurt in crash north of Hutchinson

(Hutchinson MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash on the northern edge of Hutchinson Monday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:47 p.m. on Highway 15, just south of 210th Street. A car driven by 19-year-old Cael Eystad of Hutchinson was southbound on Highway 15, waiting for a vehicle to turn, when he was hit by another southbound car driven by 20-year-old Katie Acker of Dassel. Both drivers were taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HUTCHINSON, MN
willmarradio.com

Deer Crashes into Willmar Library

(Willmar, MN) - The peaceful tranquility of the Willmar Public Library was shattered Monday morning when a deer smashed through a window and ran around inside before leaving through the same window it entered. Head librarian Andrew Bregar says it happened around 12:30 p.m. Your browser does not support the...
WILLMAR, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#St John Lutheran Church
willmarradio.com

Fatal crash reported near Sacred Heart

(Sacred Heart MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department reports a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred north of Sacred Heart Monday afternoon around 1 p.m. Sheriff Scott Hable says details will be released later this morning.
SACRED HEART, MN
willmarradio.com

Eden Valley man killed in motorcycle crash

(Eden Valley MN-) An Eden Valley man is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday. The state patrol says a passerby discovered the body of 59-year-old Michael Holthaus along County Road 162, west of County Road 43, about 2 miles north of Eden Valley. It appears Holthaus had been traveling northbound when he lost control on a right hand curve and entered the west ditch. Holthaus was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike.
EDEN VALLEY, MN
willmarradio.com

Murder trial begins Monday in Olivia

(Olivia MN-) A murder trial is slated to begin in Olivia Monday. 27-year-old Julian Valdez of Renville is charged with 2 counts of 2nd Degree Murder for the August 5th shooting death of 31-year-old Pablo Gutierrez. A jury trial takes place Monday through Friday in Renville County District Court before Judge Laurence Stratton. Imran Ali, a former Sr Assistant Washington County Attorney, will serve as Special Assistant Renville County Attorney and will prosecute the case. Valdez told police he and a friend were playing pool in his garage that night when they were accosted by an apparently intoxicated Gutierrez. Valdez says he shot Gutierrez when Gutierrez became aggressive and tried to attack his friend.
OLIVIA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
willmarradio.com

Body found in trunk was 6-year-old Eli Hart

(Orono, MN) -- More information is expected to be released today about the investigation of a body found in a car trunk. The body of 6-year-old Eli Hart was found in the trunk of a car in Mound on Friday, according to Orono police. The body was found after an initial call of a car driving on its wheel rim with the back window smashed out, police say. The Orono Police Chief says the body was found after responding officers saw blood in the car while speaking with the female driver. Two people, including Eli's mother have been arrested relating to the investigation. Eli's parents had reportedly been involved in a custody dispute.
ORONO, MN
willmarradio.com

New London man hurt after falling from back of pickup truck

(New London MN-) A New London man was injured in an unusual traffic accident this (MON) morning. The state patrol says At 8:40 a.m. they recieved a report of an injured man lying on Highway 23 near 115th Street Northeast, a couple miles east of New London. They say 74-year-old David Flint of New London had been riding on the tailgate of a pickup driven westbound by 70-year-old Andrene Bendon-Flint of New London when he fell off. Flint was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
NEW LONDON, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar Fire Department does controlled burn, then called to real fire

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Fire Department was kept busy Saturday. In the morning they conducted a training exercise in which they started a dilapidated house in northwest Willmar on fire, and in the afternoon there was an actual house fire in southeast Willmar. Deputy Fire Chief Matt Grave says at 12:40 p.m. they were called to a house in the 900 Block of Southeast 4th Street after a caller reported their neighbor's house on fire. There had been a small fire in an upstairs bedroom where nail polish remover ignited after being exposed to open flame. A man was burned and taken to Carris Rice Hospital. There was fire damage to the room and smoke and water damage in the first floor area below the bedroom.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Flood Warning issued May 24 at 9:12AM CDT until further notice by NWS

..The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. .Recent dry weather has lead to cresting or falling river levels. With all rivers expected to be past crest before the next chance of rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday, continued improvement is.
MORTON, MN
willmarradio.com

Mother charged with killing 6-year-old Eli Hart

(Orono, MN) -- Bond is set at two million dollars for the mother of the six-year-old boy who was found dead in the trunk of her car in Mound. Twenty-eight-year-old Julissa Thaler of Spring Park is charged with the second-degree intentional murder of Eli Hart -- she’s scheduled to make her first court appearance today. Orono police pulled Thaler over last Friday and found Eli’s body and a shotgun in the trunk. A preliminary autopsy found that the boy was shot up to nine times. A friend of Thaler’s told investigators that she recently went to a gun range because she wanted to learn how to shoot.
ORONO, MN
willmarradio.com

Rep. Tim Miller gives retirement speech

(St. Paul MN-) State lawmakers who will not be running this fall gave their retirement speeches on the floors of The House and Senate Monday morning. Among them was Republican Representative Tim Miller of Prinsburg, who is hanging it up after 8 years... Your browser does not support the audio...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

COVID-related death reported in Stearns County

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported 2154 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19, and 9 COVID-related deaths. This is for the period of last Thursday at 4 a.m. to last Friday at 4 a.m. The weekend figures will be released on Tuesday. Of the new COVID cases, 76 were in Stearns County, 7 were in Kandiyohi, 6 were in Chippewa, 3 were in Meeker and Renville, Swift County had 1 case and there were zero reported in Pope County. One of the 9 deaths reported was from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Lynx Host Liberty

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Lynx will try to get back in the win column when they host the New York Liberty at the Target Center tonight. The contest pits two teams with two of the worst records in the W-N-B-A. Minnesota is in last place in the league at 1-6, while the Liberty aren't far behind at 1-4. Minnesota forward Natalie Achonwa is listed as questionable for tonight's game, which tips off at 7 P-M.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy