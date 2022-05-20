Betty Moll

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Fire Department was kept busy Saturday. In the morning they conducted a training exercise in which they started a dilapidated house in northwest Willmar on fire, and in the afternoon there was an actual house fire in southeast Willmar. Deputy Fire Chief Matt Grave says at 12:40 p.m. they were called to a house in the 900 Block of Southeast 4th Street after a caller reported their neighbor's house on fire. There had been a small fire in an upstairs bedroom where nail polish remover ignited after being exposed to open flame. A man was burned and taken to Carris Rice Hospital. There was fire damage to the room and smoke and water damage in the first floor area below the bedroom.

