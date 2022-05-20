Betty Moll

Albie Ann Walsh, 91, died on Friday morning, May 20, 2022, at Scandi Haven Village in Benson, Minnesota. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at The Zniewski Funeral Home in Benson, with a Rosary at 4:45 pm and a Parish Prayer Service at 6:00 pm and will continue Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the St. Francis Catholic Church Cemetery in Benson. Memorials can be given to Carris Health-Rice Hospice and the Swift County Food Shelf. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements.
