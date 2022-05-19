ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise's Mason Lawyer eyes four state titles, team title

By By JOHN WUSTROW
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

BOISE — While celebrating a 200-meter title at last year’s 5A State Track and Field Championships, Mason Lawyer still felt there was one trophy missing.

The Boise boys track and field team had put up a strong showing over the weekend, but fell just short of dethroning Rocky Mountain from the top of the team standings. As Lawyer and the Brave went into the offseason with their second-place trophy, plans on how to attempt to make up the five points that separated the two schools began to be schemed.

“Last year we lost by five points, and it was a bummer,” Lawyer said. “We came in a close second and right then I was like ‘OK, what’s the way we can maximize my points?’”

The answer — at least the Brave hope — was to move Lawyer off the 400, where he had finished third, and on to Boise’s 4x200 relay team. With teammate Liam Murray being the defending state champion in the 400, the thought was to put both Lawyer and Murray on multiple relay teams to help Boise’s chances of claiming 10 team points, as well as their individual ones.

“This senior class, they’ve got big expectations, they obviously want to win,” said Boise coach Aaron Olswanger. “Rocky is tough, they’re the favorites again. But that motivated us all year.”

With Lawyer running the leadoff leg in both the 4x200 and 4x400 races, the senior has his eye on four state titles. State track begins today at Dona Larsen Park. In addition to his two relays, Lawyer will be defending his title in the 200 and competing in the 100.

In both of his individual events, Lawyer had the best time in 5A this season, setting personal bests in both races at last week’s District III meet. He ran a time of 10.68 seconds in the 100 and 21.45 seconds in the 200, nearly a half second faster than the closest competitor in the state, Centennial’s Jacob Webster. Both relay teams he is on also had the fastest 5A times this season at the district meet.

He says winning all four events this weekend has been a “secret goal” of his all season.

“I’m going in just trying to prepare myself for what’s going to come up,” said Lawyer. “I’m really excited to run. This is my senior year, I’m trying to go big and leave a legacy.”

In addition to his win in the 200 and third in the 400 at last year’s state meet, Lawyer had a sixth-place finish in the 100 and helped the 4x400 relay team finish third.

That effort accounted for 29 of Boise’s 83 team points.

“He works extremely hard in the offseason,” Olswanger said. “I think that win gave him a lot of confidence. He knows his ability and his work ethic has been tremendous since then, too. All season he’s been working out, he gets to run with Liam every day in practice. You’ve got the two best sprinters in the state and every time they get to train together, it benefits both of them.”

Murray isn’t the only one outside the Brave coaching staff who has been able to have a profound effect on Lawyer's success. His father, Kerry, was a three-time Big Sky champion at Boise State in the 1990s and still holds school records in the 100 and the indoor 60 meter, with his time of 6.69 seconds being converted from the 55 meter that was run at the time.

While Mason Lawyer said his dad lets the Boise coaches take care of the big stuff when it comes to coaching him up, the former Boise State sprinter will give him pointers on the smaller stuff to help with his mechanics.

“Whenever he sees a little pointer, like a little trick he had back in the day, he tells me that and has me focus on that each race,” said Mason Lawyer, who is signed to compete at Washington State next season. “Each race I would have a different thing to focus on. By the time I got to district and state, I meshed all that together and was able to run these fast times.”

Pointers that Lawyer said his father has given to him include staying low for a longer time coming out of the blocks on the 100 and how to maintain speed on turns.

Getting fast starts this week will be big, he said, especially when it comes to the two relay races. With Lawyer running the first leg in both, he knows getting his team out to a big lead can go a long way to helping make sure that Boise’s anchor leg can be the first to cross the finish line.

“I feel like being first and getting a good head start really sets the tone for the other racers,” Lawyer said. “It shows my team ‘Mason just showed what he did, now we got to go and match his energy.’”

