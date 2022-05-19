ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearing, GA

“I mean this is what we call STEM technology…” State Superintendent Richard Woods visited Hillcrest Farms

By Bria Smith
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ak6g7_0fkHSunl00

DEARING, Ga. (WJBF)- Students from Dearing Elementary schools Robotics program learned more about agriculture— especially how a robotic-operating dairy farm is run.

“For our young people that came out today, I think it was just a fantastic tour. Thinking about the jobs and opportunities for our future people– I mean this is what we call STEM technology really when you talk about science, technology, engineering and math,” State Superintendent Richard Woods said.

Mark Rodgers– owner of Hillcrest Farms– says it’s important to educate children on the foods they consume.

Six Flags White Water shows off new slide, Python Plunge

“They could tie in what we do with what they do– get some hands-on experience, looking at a modern agricultural facility ‘cause most people have no clue what goes on to produce the food that they eat everyday. So, it’s a great opportunity to bring in kids, to tour kids, let ‘em see where their food comes from,” Hillcrest Farms owner Mark Rodgers said.

Students toured the farm and had the opportunity to see how machines help the cows to produce milk.

Rogers says exploring other career options like agriculture can be beneficial for everyone.

“See a pathway into a field they may have not considered. This business was actually started by my grandmother, it was started by a woman. It’s run, today, by my daughter– so it’s an opportunity to see women on a farm, women working on robots; 60% female,” Rodgers said.

Woods hopes that alongside McDuffie County schools, they’re able to create a pathway for students in their future, right in their hometown.

Augusta ranks top Metro Area to live in Georgia

“Hopefully it’s a way in which we can expand those opportunities for kids throughout. So, it’s a win, win for everyone we’re talking to our local business, talking to our schools, talking with our community for our kids. It’s like ‘hey, I don’t have to leave home to have a great job,” Woods said.

Both Rogers and Woods agree that agricultural education can help to broaden career options for children and their futures.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Richmond County 2022 Graduation schedule

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 2022 Commencement ceremonies are underway in Richmond County. Here’s a schedule of Richmond County Graduations this week. TUESDAY, 08-24-2022 Tuesday, May 24th, at 7 p.m., Academy of Richmond County graduation ceremony to take place at ARC Stadium. Glenn Hills High School graduation will take place at 7 p.m. at Glenn Hills […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Dearing, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Fox News

Stacey Abrams says Georgia ‘the worst state in the country to live,’ despite owning multiple houses there

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams declared Saturday that Georgia is "the worst state in the country to live," despite owning at least two houses there. "I’m running for governor because I know that we have to have a conversation about who we are in this state and what we want for each other and from each other," Abrams said during a speech at the Gwinnett Democrats' Bluetopia Gala in Norcross, according to audio posted by the Gwinnett Daily Post.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Changes coming to Richmond County Schools for 2022-2023

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – As this school year comes to a close, Richmond County School Board members are already planning for next year. During the May 17th, Board of Education meeting, members approved a new bell schedule to begin for the 2022-23 school year. This schedule adjusts the start and end times for schools […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farm#Robotics#Dearing Elementary#Hillcrest Farms#Python Plunge
wgac.com

CSRA News: Last Day of School for Burke and Lincoln Counties

It’s a day of celebration for students in Burke and Lincoln counties. Today is the last day of school in both counties. Students also have early release in both school districts. Next week, Tuesday will be the last day in Richmond County; Wednesday marks the end of the school year in Columbia County; and Thursday will be the last day in McDuffie County. All schools in those districts will have early release on the last day. The school year doesn’t end until June 2 for students in Aiken and Edgefield Counties.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Fewer people are applying to city jobs in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)-There are plenty of job listings in Augusta for job seekers and with the city raising minimum wage for its employees, from accountant, animal services, and airport positions there is pretty much a job for anyone who wants it. More than 80 jobs have been posted to the city of Augusta’s website, but […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

New rehab program in Jenkins County Medical Center improving access to healthcare for rural patients

MILLEN, GA ( WJBF) — Inside the Jenkins County Medical Center, a new pulmonary rehab center is helping patients with respiratory, or lung conditions improve their breathing. ” By having this exercise equipment here we’re having them not only increase their stamina but increase their strength and their overall breathing,” Keith Baker said. Keith Baker, […]
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
WJBF

Westside’s Brian Green commits to Point, five Fox Creek seniors sign NLI

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Friday six local athletes continue their student-athletic careers at the next level. Westside Brian Green signs with Point University (football). Fox Creek Lucas McHanan signs with Erskine (football). Michael Adams signs with USC Union (baseball). Chseney Lepard signs with Lander (baseball). Phebe Nevils signs with Gardener-Webb (cheer). Andi Howell signs with […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders tour parks at risk of funding cuts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several parks in Augusta could be on the chopping block. The city’s parks and rec department recommended ten parks the city should stop investing in to cut back on maintenance costs. Many of them are small, underused, or in need of some serious repairs. But...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Mental Health Matters: Where to find the mental health services you need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Means Report’s Mental health matters because you matter series concludes with a look at the resources available for mental health treatment. Whether you have insurance or not, there is help available. Brad Means: We wanna sort of wrap up the whole Mental Health Awareness Month here on “The Means Report” […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Burke County Animal Services at full capacity with cats and kitten

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Animals Services is pleading for the public’s help when it comes to finding some furry felines a home. According to their Facebook page, they are so overwhelmed with cats and kittens, there’s not a single empty cage left to house anymore. For more information on how to adopt […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Aiken native produces song to be featured on national television show

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – A local music producer will be featured on a national television show on Monday night. Aubrey Pompey, of Aiken, will have his song “Boing (Bounce Dat)” featured on the season finale of the CW series “All American: Homecoming.” Pompey has been producing music since 2010 creating authentic sounds for several independent […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

See Downtown North Augusta come to life with this year's Spring Fest!

[FULL] Morning Mix - National Rescue Dog Day, local springtime events, and more!. A decade-long I-TEAM investigation, thrust into the national spotlight after a hearing on Capitol Hill, is now seeing results here at home. Plus, a follow up on an Aiken County shooting and talks about Augusta parks. Here are your top headlines.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

WJBF

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy