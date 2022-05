Over the years, the Braves have focused on drafting and acquiring young pitchers. A big reason for that is their incredible success in developing arms through their minor league system. Spencer Strider is just the latest example. However, another reason is that for every one arm that finds success at the major-league level, there are a couple that fizzle out and never make the impact that’s expected of them. Touki Toussaint is sadly beginning to look like he belongs in the latter category.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO