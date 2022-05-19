Long tradition 'The Alibi Breakfast' entertains owners, trainers, celebrities at Preakness Stakes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A group of talented dancers from Reisterstown are about to show off some of their coolest moves at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore Block Party this weekend. “We really enjoy dancing and making people happy,” said Angelia Lewis, founder, CEO and choreographer for the group, R.I.C.O.C.H.E.T. The name stands for what Lewis and her fellow group members are trying to do in their community: to Reach, Inspire, Connect, Overcome, Create, Help, Empower, and Transform the lives of those watching their performances. “And we do that with the use of dance artistry and creative expressions,” said Lewis. The group has...

