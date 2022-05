OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a frosty start to the day as temperatures dipping into the mid and upper 30s across much of the area. Omaha fell to 37 degrees, while Lincoln set a new record low of 34 degrees. Despite the cold start, temperatures warmed quickly this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine, with highs close to 70 across most of the metro. Temperatures will stay mild this evening, holding onto the 60s through at least 8pm. We will dip back into the 50s by late evening, so you’ll likely still want that light jacket. It will not be as cold tonight thanks to increasing clouds. Lows will only fall into the upper 40s as opposed the frosty conditions we saw today.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO