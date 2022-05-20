ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 west Phoenix developments change from commercial to housing

 5 days ago

Two properties along Cactus Road in west Phoenix originally planned for commercial or restaurant development are now planned to add more housing.

The North Mountain Village Planning Committee on Wednesday night on a 13-2 vote recommended zoning changes for one of the two, near the southwest corner of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road, be denied for fear the two-story condominiums would cause an unfair burden to existing one-story homes neighboring the property.

The other property, near the southeast corner of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road, received recommended approval by a 12-3 vote.

Both votes were to allow stipulations that were attached to the properties when they were zoned for commercial uses in the mid-2000s. Those plans for commercial developments never came to fruition.

The votes are only recommendations for a Phoenix planning hearing officer meeting in mid-June. If the hearing officer denies the stipulation changes, it would force developers to either nix their plans or redraw them and reapply through the zoning process.

43rd Avenue property

The 43rd Avenue property, which was recommended for denial and the smaller of the two properties, looks to put 14 condos on 1 acre. The existing C-1 commercial zoning through the city allows for two-story multifamily uses. However, one key stipulations needing changing requires the developer to stick to the layout and building footprints in the 2004 site plan. The developer wants to change them to better allow for a multifamily housing design rather than commercial buildings.

The village planning committee used that required change as a means to block the project because of its proposed height in relation to its shorter neighbors. Ten of the 14 condo units would be along the south side of the property with only a 10-foot setback and 6-foot wall between the two-story buildings and existing one-story homes to the south.

Committee Chair Michael Krentz took a stand against the plans and said there were better ways to get the desired density on the property.

“Cramming as much as humanly possible on this site. Sticking this 10 feet away from a lower density residential area is — my apologies — is offensive,” Krentz said.

Committee member Marcia Veidmark also sympathized with neighbors to the south.

“Sorry, but the word that comes to my mind is this monstrosity showing up now that they’re going to be looking at,” Veidmark said.

The applicant, Mark Cunningham with the architecture firm Kontexture, said one main reason most of the buildings were on the property’s southern edge is because there is a day care to the north.

One of the neighbors to the south, Timothy Kester, called into the meeting. He said he counted seven children in homes bordering the development, including two of his own, that would be affected. He said he and other parents often let their kids play in the backyard unattended.

“I would say we have greater privacy concerns than children who are directly professionally supervised on the north side,” Kester said.

Kester said the development presents a general privacy concern.

“Perhaps that’s just perception on my half, but I won’t be able to escape the fact that I have 30 windows staring at me, whether or not there’s eyeballs on the other side,” he said.

Kester said he tried to mock where the height of the proposed building would be in the view from his house and said it would be a “stunning change.”

“It’s basically docking an ocean liner behind our house,” Kester said. “There’s functionally no more view. From my interior windows, it’s debatable if we could even see the sky without actually pressing my face to the glass.”

Lastly, Kester said it would hurt the property value of his and his neighbors’ homes, which was a concern mentioned by committee members as well.

51st Avenue property

Stipulations around the property at 51st Avenue and Cactus Road were only somewhat contentious in comparison to the other item on the agenda Wednesday night.

The proposed development would put 32 singe-story, single-family homes on 3.75 acres.

The main concern was regarding neighborhood notification. The developer met city requirements to disperse letters to homes within 600 feet in English. Committee members wanted the policy changed to include Spanish letters as well and expand the radius of homes notified.

However, the majority of the committee agreed this was something they should take action on to change future policy but shouldn’t impact this developer.

“It would be unfair to fault this applicant for the changes that we want where we’ve already allowed other projects to move forward,” said Committee Member Ellie Perez.

Perez made the motion to approve the stipulations but later voted against them. The major concern by her and the other two who voted no was that traffic from the new development would dump onto residential 49th Drive, affecting the existing neighborhood. This was the main reason they wanted a broader education campaign to the neighborhood.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.

Mark Carlisle
A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

