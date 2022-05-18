ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Vista, CA

Caltrans Traffic Alert: Rio Vista Bridge Project

 6 days ago

RIO VISTA – Caltrans is alerting recreational boaters and commercial shipping that the Rio Vista Bridge on State Route 12 is scheduled for waterway closure to large vessels and sailboats needing bridge lifts next week. The bridge will remain in the down position. The bridge remains safe for...

