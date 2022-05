IOWA CITY, Iowa – Mississippi State transfer Elle Otto will join the University of Iowa soccer team in the fall of 2022, head coach Dave DiIanni announced Tuesday. “Elle is a fantastic athlete, who works tirelessly on the front line,” said Dilanni. “Her fitness and competitiveness are two strengths that we know she will bring to our program. Elle was a high-level goal scorer in club, and I look forward to helping her continue that trend at Iowa.”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO