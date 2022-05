Emmitt Smith and his longtime wife, Patty, announced at the end of 2020 that they were separating. “We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate. We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends. We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community, and businesses. As we take this journey toward the next chapter in our lives, we ask for privacy at this time,” the statement read.

