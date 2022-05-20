ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

LEADING OFF: Reds’ Votto expected back in Toronto hometown

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7M33_0fkGtS2L00
1 of 4

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Friday:

___

CANADIAN CLUBBIN’

Reds star Joey Votto expects to come off the COVID-19 list this weekend, just in time to play the Blue Jays in his hometown of Toronto.

A six-time All-Star in 16 seasons, Votto hasn’t played a lot in front of the local fans — only nine games at Rogers Centre, during which he’s hit three home runs while going 8 for 33 (.242) with seven RBIs.

Asked what sights he was looking forward to seeing, the 38-year-old first baseman playfully referenced the restaurant that used to overlook center field at the ballpark.

“Parts of the city? Somewhere around Windows? Maybe the second deck?” he said this week. “We’ll see, maybe somewhere around there.”

“That’s what I’m targeting. That’s what I’m most looking forward to,” he said.

Votto is off to a tough start this season. He’s hitting a meager .122 with no home runs and three RBIs in 22 games, and struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats.

He last played for Cincinnati on May 1. Votto did a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton leading up to this weekend.

SCHERZER SIDELINED

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a strained oblique muscle in his left side, the latest blow to a New York pitching staff already missing ace Jacob deGrom.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, had an MRI on Thursday, a day after he pulled himself from a start against the St. Louis Cardinals. New York said the scan detected a moderate-to-high grade strain of the internal oblique, a musle on the side that causes pain over the ribcage. Despte the injuries, the Mets lead the NL East by seven games, matching their season high.

Scherzer, a 37-year-old right-hander is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts after signing a $130 million, three-year contract with the Mets. An eight-time All-Star, Scherzer has struck out 59 and walked 11 in 49 2/3 innings.

OFF THE IL

Manager Bob Melvin plans to return to the dugout when the Padres open a three-game series at San Francisco, the team said Thursday.

Melvin has been away since having prostate surgery on May 11. The Padres said no cancer was found. Melvin will travel to San Francisco on Friday morning and rejoin the Padres for the final three games of a nine-game, three-city trip. That matches the timetable Melvin hoped for when he announced on May 10 that he was having surgery.

Bench coach Ryan Christenson managed the team in Melvin’s absence. The Padres went 4-2 on a swing through Atlanta and Philadelphia. Christenson also managed three games on their last homestand, going 2-1.

Melvin was hired away from Oakland on Nov. 1. Christenson was his bench coach there the last four seasons.

YOU AGAIN?

Bryce Harper battered away at Dodger Stadium last weekend, leading the Phillies to three straight wins over Los Angeles. He homered in each game, and went 8 for 12 with four doubles and eight RBIs.

The only thing that stopped Harper was a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow that prevented him from playing Sunday. The reigning NL MVP hasn’t been in the lineup since then because of the lingering effects.

Harper could return return this weekend to face a familiar foe when the Dodgers visit Citizens Bank Park.

AILING GUARDIANS

Cleveland star third baseman José Ramírez is having X-rays and other tests on his right shin after fouling a ball off himself. He could miss a game or two.

Ramírez was hurt in the eighth inning of Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Cincinnati. Down in the dirt for several minutes, he got up and singled for his 34th RBI, then was pulled for a pinch-runner.

Guardians manager Terry Francona will miss the series opener at home against Detroit while he has a minor surgical procedure. He’s expected to return Saturday.

Francona returned after testing positive for COVID-19 and missing four games to guide the team against the Reds.

AVAILABLE

In a mutual decision, three-time All-Star infielder Matt Carpenter has been released by the Texas Rangers from their Triple-A team and become a free agent.

The 36-year-old Carpenter went to spring training on a minor league contract and accepted the assignment to Round Rock when he didn’t make Rangers’ opening day roster. He hit .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 21 Triple-A games, but Texas didn’t have room for him in the majors.

Carpenter played his first 11 major league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He hit .169 in with three homers and 21 RBIs in 130 games last season, and batted .186 with four homers and 24 RBIs over 50 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

A lefty bat, his last All-Star season was 2016.

___

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Pederson hits 3 HRs, drives in 8 as Giants stun Mets 13-12

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson turned a pair of pregame chats with home run king Barry Bonds into the best night of his career. Pederson homered three times and drove in a career-high eight runs, including a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants outslugged the New York Mets 13-12 on Tuesday in one of the wildest games imaginable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Toronto, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Associated Press

Mariners and Athletics meet to decide series winner

Oakland Athletics (18-27, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-26, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (4-0, 1.91 ERA, .99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (4-4, 4.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -165, Athletics +142; over/under is 7 1/2...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Pirates and Rockies play to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (20-22, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-25, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Pirates: Zach Thompson (2-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -124, Rockies +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Christenson
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Joey Votto
The Associated Press

Astros and Guardians meet in series rubber match

Cleveland Guardians (18-21, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (28-16, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (1-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (2-2, 2.87 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Guardians +158; over/under is 8 runs.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Padres and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (27-16, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (28-15, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (4-1, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -126, Brewers +106; over/under is 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Yankees and Orioles meet with series tied 1-1

Baltimore Orioles (18-26, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (30-13, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (1-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Yankees: JP Sears (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -204, Orioles +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds Votto#The Blue Jays#Dayton#Scherzer Sidelined Mets#Mri#The St Louis Cardinals
The Associated Press

Tuesday Sports in Brief

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said Tuesday that Josh Donaldson was clearly trying to rattle him when the New York Yankees third baseman referred to him as “Jackie,” a remark that led to Donaldson being suspended one game by Major League Baseball. Anderson...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Yankees banged up, Twins and Red Sox rolling

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. Healthy for much of this season, the AL-leading Yankees are suddenly dealing with injuries to several key players. All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu was a late scratch from New York’s lineup Tuesday night with left wrist discomfort, closer Aroldis Chapman was added to the injured list with left Achilles tendinitis and slugger Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the win over Baltimore with right calf tightness.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Contreras gets first walk-off hit, Braves edge Phillies 6-5

ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras picked the perfect moment for the first walk-off hit of his career. His parents, William Contreras and Olga Castillo, were in the stands for the first time watching him play a major league game, and the 24-year-old wanted to send them back to Venezuela happy. He was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts before his big swing Tuesday night.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

911K+
Followers
443K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy