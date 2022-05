WEST JORDAN — West Jordan Police are seeking help locating a 13-year-old girl who they believe to be endangered. Isabella Kidman, who was last seen Saturday leaving with an "unknown male," is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 190 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair, officials say. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on the front and Rick from the "Rick and Morty" TV series on the back, white sweatpants and checkered Vans shoes, police said.

WEST JORDAN, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO