Oklahoma legislature passes abortion ban, heads to governor's desk for signature

The Oklahoma legislature passed HB 4327 on Thursday which is now awaiting the governor's signature.

This bill is being dubbed the nation's strictest ban on abortion and is modeled after the Texas Heartbeat Act.

The Governor of Oklahoma is waiting to sign a bill that would ban abortions in the state with few exceptions.

The Planned Parenthood Great Plains, along with other reproductive rights advocates reacted to Oklahoma lawmakers' decision.

Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said the organization is prepared to push back on lawmakers' decisions.

"Our clinics are going to do everything they can to get patients' care," said Rabia Muqaddam, senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights. "The reality is, it's not going to be possible for everyone especially since the majority of patients who seek abortions in Oklahoma and nationally are low-income folks and so the reality is while some will be able to travel, many will not."

Once signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, the bill will go into effect immediately. Abortions will be banned, starting as early as fertilization with the exception of cases when the mother's life is at risk, rape or incest.

Amy O'Donnell with Texas Alliance for Life said the bill models the Texas Heartbeat Act and it also allows people to sue those who are providing abortion services.

"We see Oklahoma moving to protect life at even greater measures in their state," O'Donnell said. "And so we do believe that is in response to what could potentially be coming."

Protests sparked nationwide after the U.S. Supreme Court's daft opinion was leaked in May, leading pro-choice and pro-life advocates to believe Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

"If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade as expected," said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University. "This legislation will only be enforced for a short period of time because once Roe v. Wade is overturned, Oklahoma's trigger law will go into effect and all abortions will be outlawed in Oklahoma except when the mother's life is at risk."

The U.S. Supreme Court is anticipated to announce its final decision on Roe v. Wade by possibly the end of June.