MADISON, Wis. — After five days of testimony and closing arguments, a jury is now deliberating the fate of 21-year-old Khari Sanford. The jury received its instructions from Dane County circuit court judge Ellen Berz late Monday afternoon after a little more than an hours’ worth of closing arguments, in which prosecutors argued that Sanford was the one to kill Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, while the defense argued the state did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Sanford was responsible.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO