(The Center Square) – Incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp fended off a challenge in the Republican primary Tuesday, setting up a November rematch of the 2018 election. At about 8:30 p.m., Kemp had picked up roughly 73% of the votes cast, and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue acknowledged Kemp's victory, telling supporters he called the governor to congratulate him. Perdue urged his supporters to support Kemp in November and promised to work on behalf of the governor's re-election bid.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO