ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office search warrant nets drugs and cash

wbco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with METRICH executed a Narcotic search warrant at 760 Bel Air in Galion Ohio. The search warrant came at the conclusion of a several-month-long investigation into illegal narcotics...

wbco.com

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Shots Fired in City

CHILLICOTHE – Gunfire rang out in the early morning of 5/19/22 last week, and now the local police department has a video they are reviewing. According to the Chillicothe Police department, Officer responded to 143 N Rose St. Reference to shots fired in the alley. When they arrived they did not find anyone around the location but were able to find some security video. According to the report in the video, Officer observes a white Volkswagen four-door car park at the rear of 152 N Brownell St. Two females and two males are seen getting into and out of the car in question. A short time later the two males walk N/W out of camera view and are seen running back with the sounds of several gun shots being fired at or from the subjects.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galion, OH
County
Crawford County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Crawford County, OH
Crime & Safety
Galion, OH
Crime & Safety
peakofohio.com

County Drug Task Force makes arrest; finds $25K and drugs

A Mt. Vernon man was arrested on two felony drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday. The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force conducted a narcotics enforcement operation and conducted a traffic stop on Joseph Hansen on State Route 117, near Township Road 100, just outside Huntsville. Hansen had a...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Lima woman arrested on multiple felony drug charges

A Lima woman was picked up on multiple felony drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon around 1 o'clock. While on patrol, the Logan County Sheriff's Office ran the registration of a passing vehicle and it returned expired. A traffic stop was initiated. The owner of the vehicle, passenger...
LIMA, OH
WKYC

Man arrested after drug bust in Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain County Drug Task Force agents, Homeland Security Investigators, Lorain Narcotics Detectives and Lorain SWAT officers executed a search warrant in the 700 block of West 21st Street in Lorain around 7 a.m. Friday. The situation resulted in one arrest. The search warrant was obtained following...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Crime#Methamphetamine#Drug Paraphernalia#Bel Air#Galion Police Department#The Sheriff S Office
13abc.com

Overnight shooting in Toledo sends one juvenile to the hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Toledo. Toledo Police responded about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 3600-block of Hoiles Avenue near Hillcrest Avenue. According to police, a juvenile was shot in the back. Police tell 13abc that...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHIO Dayton

Troy man accused of killing roommate, cutting off his thumb indicted

TROY — A Troy man accused of killing his roommate, stealing his car and cutting off the victim’s thumb has been indicted. Sean Higgins, 25, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, according to court records.
TROY, OH
WDTN

22-year-old leads police on 3-county chase

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted on several warrants in Hamilton County has been arrested after leading police on a chase across three counties. The Sidney Police Department said that the 22-year-old driver has been booked into the Shelby County jail on several charges. The incident began when an officer spotted a dark-colored Honda […]
SIDNEY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Law enforcement investigates threats made against Unioto

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made by a high school student at Unioto. According to reports, a student at the high school made comments, threatening to bring a gun to school and engage in a mass shooting. In a one-call announcement from...
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Arrested in Connection with Restaurant Shooting

Ohio Man Arrested in Connection with Restaurant ShootingSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Ohio has been arrested after allegedly being involved in a shooting at a Rooster’s. Travaughn McConnell faces multiple charges including felonious assault and attempted murder in connection with the Columbus shooting.
OHIO STATE
wbco.com

Missing Galion girl along with missing Seneca County girl found in Fostoria residence

GALION—A 15-year-old girl reported missing from Galion on May 15 has been located at a residence in Fostoria, according to a Wednesday morning press release from Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriquez. Emma Moore has been taken to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation, authorities stated. A 16-year-old girl,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy