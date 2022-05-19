ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Good Lord, The Fifth Circuit Is Off The Rails -- See Also

By Kathryn Rubino
 4 days ago

A practical, no-nonsense guide to being a memorable summer associate...

Federal Court Leak -- No, Not That One -- Under Investigation

Last week, news of a workplace survey conducted in the D.C. district and circuit courts broke. Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan reportedly said the survey — which was completed by more than 400 current and former court employees — was conducted as part of an effort to ensure all employees are treated with dignity and respect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sunday, May 22, 2022

“Reversing Roe Will Make American Democracy Harder to Fix; The problem isn’t the division of powers between judges and legislators; It’s that US politics detests compromise”: Clive Crook has this essay online at Bloomberg Opinion. “Jim Obergefell prepares for another fight”: Sophia Cai of Axios has a...
FLORIDA STATE
Federal Judge Up And Quits Case After Getting Annoyed With Attorney

Sometimes you’ve just reached your limit with a particular person/situation. And rather than dig in deeper, it’s time to just walk away. (At least that’s what I understand a healthy emotional response to be, while my reality often involves a lot more yelling.) Anyway, it looks like district court judge Otis Wright of the Central District of California has that particular life skill on lockdown.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
'Perverse' And 'Illogical' Are The Best Things You Can Say About The Latest Clarence Thomas Opinion

Sonia Sotomayor dissented in this morning’s Shinn v. Ramirez decision. “This decision is perverse. It is illogical…” she wrote, proving she has a gift for understatement. The majority opinion penned by Clarence Thomas doesn’t really try to untangle its own circular logic, replacing reasoning with true crime monologuing like he’s Nancy Grace over here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CALLING ALL LAWYERS! World's Richest Man Needs Legal Aid!

As my colleague Joe Patrice mentioned earlier, Elon Musk is looking for some JDs to help him through some legal troubles. Here’s a quick recap on what America’s Most Popular South African™ is looking for. Sorry, Trevor Noah. The Connected Legal Playbook empowers in-house legal teams to...
BUSINESS
This Biglaw Firm Has A Literal Brigade Of Lawyers

A practical, no-nonsense guide to being a memorable summer associate — the good kind of memorable. Hint: This firm has 4,795 attorneys, while a U.S. Army brigade has between 3,000 and 5,000 soldiers. Don’t drown in a sea of data. Here’s how you can embark on the next leg...
LAW

