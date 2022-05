AFTON, CA (Pain In The Pass) >> An big rig on fire created big delays for those on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 Tuesday morning. This incident was at about 3:52am Tuesday May 24, 2022, on northbound I-15 at the Afton Road exit. From the CHP traffic log, the flames were coming from the rear axle/tires of the trailer. The trailer was fully loaded and was not described. The driver of the big rig was able to unlatch the trailer and kept the flames from his tractor. The trailer was burned to the ground. CHP, Caltrans and the tow company requested to respond for a hard closure of the #2 lane required in order to allow for the recovery of the trailer. Traffic at one point was approximately 15 miles long at 2pm.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO