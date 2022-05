Nonprofit Art Maui, a 43-year-old organization dedicated to Maui County visual arts, said that its future depends on finding a “robust and valiant” board of directors. Art Maui is known for facilitating an annual juried art show at Schaefer International Art Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Due to hardships tied to the pandemic, the nonprofit will not be able to rent exhibitions space this year and into the foreseeable future.

