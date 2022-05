CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 4-alarm fire in Park Ridge left several people displaced overnight. Around 11 p.m., the Park Ridge Fire Department got call about people trapped on the fourth floor of a condo building.After crews arrived, four people were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. A firefighter suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital. Officials said the building is a total loss and all of the residents are displaced. Fire officials described the condo as a "non sprinkler, non standpipe building," which made the fire harder to put out. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

PARK RIDGE, IL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO