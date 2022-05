LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A woman in Lincoln County has been saving horses from starvation and abandonment for two years. To many people, horses like Ginger would be considered a goner. Severe starvation would be a sign of a horse not worth the price tag. However, that’s not what Stacey Rawls saw. Instead, she saw that the horse could become a rescue project.

LINCOLN COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO