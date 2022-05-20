ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona developer's lawyer wants to rebut US House charges

By BOB CHRISTIE
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFftt_0fkG1qU800
Trump-Interior-Secretary FILE - Lanny Davis, attorney for Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane talks to members of the media during a news conference on Saturday Jan. 10, 2015, in Philadelphia. An attorney for an Arizona real estate developer who was referred to the Department of Justice for a criminal investigation by congressional Democrats wants to publicly rebut the allegations. Davis said Thursday, May 19, 2022, that Arizona developer Michael Ingram and former Trump administration Cabinet member David Bernhardt have been improperly accused of bribery by Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee. (AP Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek, File) (Joseph Kaczmarek)

PHOENIX — (AP) — An attorney for an Arizona real estate developer who was referred to the Department of Justice for a criminal investigation along with a former Trump administration Cabinet member by Democrats on a congressional committee demanded Thursday that he be allowed to publicly rebut the allegations against his client.

Lanny Davis, one of the lawyers representing Arizona developer Michael Ingram, said the House Natural Resources Committee improperly accused Ingram and former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt of bribery.

“I'm asking all these members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to allow me a chance to publicly rebut what I and Mr. Ingram believe are false or misleading allegations of criminal conduct,” Davis told reporters. “I would like to appear before the full committee.”

Last week's criminal referral laid out what committee Democrats said appeared to be a series of campaign contributions totaling $241,000 to Trump-associated committees by Ingram and other wealthy Arizona resident he knows.

They said evidence they collected during a three-year committee investigation strongly suggested the payments were made in exchange for Bernhardt pushing an agency he oversaw to withdraw its opposition to a 28,000-home southern Arizona development Ingram controls.

The criminal referral from Democratic Reps. Raul Grijalva of Arizona and Katie Porter of California says Bernhardt pushed for approval of the Villages at Vigneto project despite a federal wildlife official’s finding that it would threaten habitats for imperiled species.

Bernhardt led the Interior from 2019 to 2021. In 2017, he was the No. 2 official at the department when the Fish and Wildlife Service, an Interior Department agency, reversed its opposition to Ingram's project.

He called the criminal referral “a pathetic attempt by career politicians to fabricate news.”

Davis said Ingram cooperated fully with the probe and provided documents, emails and other materials without the panel issuing a subpoena. He said he was “100% transparent and cooperative with the committee staff and with Mr. Grijalva’s requests.”

Davis said he repeatedly asked if Grijalva would be willing to meet with Ingram and never got a response.

Lindsay Gressard, a Natural Resources Committee spokeswoman, said the panel believed it had gathered enough evidence to merit the criminal referral.

"We just felt that we would present the evidence we had and let DOJ take it from there,” Gressard said.

Grijalva said in a statement that he hoped Ingram would cooperate with the Justice Department.

Davis noted that the only wildlife at issue were “two birds and a snake,” but environmentalists also worry that the project near the San Pedro River would imperil the region's dwindling water supplies.

The referral to the Justice Department laid out a series of meetings, administration actions and campaign donations in mid to late 2017 that committee Democrats said showed a disturbing pattern that they labeled an illegal quid pro quo.

Democrats noted that Ingram met with Bernhardt in August 2017, two weeks before a Fish and Wildlife official received the phone call directing him to reverse the decision blocking the project. The meeting was not disclosed in Bernhardt’s public calendar or travel documents.

Two months later, Ingram made a $10,000 donation to the Trump Victory Fund. The permit was approved later that month. At least nine other donors associated with Ingram also donated to the Trump Victory Fund in the days after Ingram’s donation, Democrats said.

Davis said his news conference was not intended to influence any possible Justice Department investigation. Ingram owns development company El Dorado Holdings and is a part-owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's a Trump supporter and has made contributions to Arizona's Republican governor and other state GOP candidates in recent years. Davis said Ingram has hired former U.S. Attorney Paul Charlton to handle that matter.

A Justice Department spokesman said last week that the department will review the referral.

Davis said the criminal referral left out things that may help clear his client and repeatedly said that the correlation between the meetings, the campaign donations and Fish and Wildlife's changed position don't prove anything.

“That's innuendo, that isn't fact,” Davis said.

___

Associated Press reporter Matthew Daly in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
WGAU

In US House races, Greene and McBath win; Cuellar in runoff

WASHINGTON — (AP) — One of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress was in a primary runoff in Texas to hold on to his seat Tuesday, while a staunch gun safety advocate ousted her House colleague in a fierce member-on-member congressional primary in suburban Atlanta. Meanwhile, in northwest...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Katie Britt, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's Republican primary for U.S. Senate is going to a June runoff between Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who overcame losing former President Donald Trump's endorsement to remain a contender for the GOP nomination. The candidates are seeking the Senate seat...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WGAU

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP primary in Georgia

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five challengers Tuesday in a GOP primary race that tested how her conservative Georgia constituents judged her turbulent freshman term. Greene, 47, became a celebrity of the Republican Party's far-right fringe with her election two years ago as she embraced former President Donald Trump's...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

GOP intervenes in 11th-hour Pa. Senate race ballot lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The national and state Republican parties are taking the same side as celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's neck-and-neck GOP primary contest for U.S. Senate and opposing a lawsuit that could help former hedge fund CEO David McCormick close the gap in votes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
WGAU

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Lamenting a uniquely American tragedy, an anguished and angry President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman shot and killed at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. Biden spoke Tuesday night from the White House...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Midterm updates | Britt, Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate is going to a June runoff between Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks after neither candidate captured a majority of the vote. The winner of the runoff will face the Democratic nominee in November to determine who will...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Georgia primary running smoothly despite new election law

ATLANTA — (AP) — In the first statewide test of new voting restrictions, Georgia's high-stakes primary election appeared to be running smoothly Tuesday with no reports of major problems in one of the nation's most important battleground states. A record number of ballots cast during the early voting...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov's race in stinging rebuke of Trump

ATLANTA — (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia easily dispatched Donald Trump's hand-picked challenger on Tuesday in a Republican primary that demonstrated the limits of the former president and his conspiracy-fueled politics in a critical swing state. Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in what...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lanny Davis
Person
Katie Porter
Person
David Bernhardt
WGAU

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger faces Trump ally

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is facing a tough primary challenge Tuesday, nearly two years after he drew the wrath of former President Donald Trump for refusing to try to overturn Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the state. Trump was...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Herschel Walker to face Warnock in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA — (AP) — Football great Herschel Walker, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won Georgia’s GOP Senate primary Tuesday. The Republican will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election. Walker defeated five fellow Republicans, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration says transgender people can not change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that temporarily blocked the Republican state's bid to restrict transgender rights. The state health department said in...
MONTANA STATE
WGAU

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Diamondbacks#Justice Department#Lawyers#House#Ap#The Department Of Justice#Cabinet#Democrats#Interior#Republicans#Democratic Reps#The Villages At Vigneto
WGAU

School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Once again, one of America's deadliest mass shootings happened in Texas. Past shootings targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart, students on a high school campus and drivers on a highway. Among the latest victims were 19 children in the small town of Uvalde, west of San Antonio, where on Tuesday a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Kemp, Perdue duel could end with Georgia's GOP primary

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday could spell an end to the faceoff between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, while Stacey Abrams will be crowned the Democratic Party's nominee after running unopposed. More than 850,000 Georgians cast ballots during weeks...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Timeline of Oregon county's ballot tally remains uncertain

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Three weeks after Oregon’s third-largest county learned that a majority of their ballots had blurry barcodes and were unreadable by vote-counting machines, state officials have yet to receive a written plan detailing how the county will complete the tally by June 13, the deadline to certify election results.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WGAU

Indiana lawmakers enact trans sports ban with veto override

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Indiana voted Tuesday to override the GOP governor's veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports and join about more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws in the past two years. State senators voted...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGAU

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Based on the barrage of television ads and mailers leading up to Tuesday's primary election in Arkansas, it's obvious who the most influential Republicans in the state are. Tom Cotton's making the case for fellow Sen. John Boozman, talking up his conservative...
ARKANSAS STATE
WGAU

Exxon Mobil must face environmental allegations, court rules

NEW YORK — The highest court in Massachusetts ruled Tuesday the state attorney general can pursue a civil lawsuit that accused Exxon Mobil of misleading investors about its products and their impact on the climate. The unanimous opinion, written by Associate Justice Scott Kafker, rejected Exxon Mobil’s attempt to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGAU

Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened Monday to impose mandatory water restrictions if residents don't use less on their own as a drought drags on and the hotter summer months approach. Newsom raised that possibility in a meeting with representatives from water agencies that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
69K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy