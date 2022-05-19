2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills featured groups, Friday tee times

Photo by Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday morning couldn’t have started better for Tiger Woods, who returns to Southern Hills for the first time since winning the 2007 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A birdie on No.1 and another on five would get Woods to 2 under for the day.

Then, it started to go downhill.

He would make five bogeys on his next eight holes, then would make two more on his last two holes of the day for a 4-over 74 to start his 2022 PGA Championship.

One of his playing partners, however, didn’t have the same issues.

Rory McIlroy started his PGA campaign with a 5-under 65 and is the 18-hole leader. He hasn’t won a major championship since the 2014 PGA.

From tee times to TV info, here’s everything you need to know for the second round of the PGA Championship.

All times ET.

Friday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players

8:00 a.m.

Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita

8:11 a.m.

Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, K.H. Lee

8:22 a.m.

Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller, Alex Cejka

8:33 a.m.

Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

8:44 a.m.

Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:55 a.m.

Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley

9:06 a.m.

Zach Johnson, Russley Henley, Cameron Champ

9:17 a.m.

Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson

9:28 AM

Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk

9:39 a.m.

Matthew Wolff, Joohyung Kim, Keith Mitchell

9:50 a.m.

Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert

10:01 a.m.

Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy

10:12 a.m.

Luke List, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire

1:30 p.m.

Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren

1:41 p.m.

Adri Amaus, Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma

1:52 p.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Block, Sadom Kaewkanjana

2:03 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

2:14 p.m.

Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Denny McCarthy

2:25 p.m.

Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

2:36 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

2:47 p.m.

Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

2:58 p.m.

Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel van Tonder

3:09 p.m.

Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley

3:20 p.m.

Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland

3:31 p.m.

Brian Harman, Ryan Yermeer, Oliver Bekker

3:42 p.m.

Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter

10th tee

Tee time Players

8:05 a.m.

Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee

8:16 a.m.

Nicolai Hojggard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding

8:27 a.m.

Cameron Tringlae, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin

8:38 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

8:49 a.m.

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

9:00 a.m.

Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

9:11 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

9:22 a.m.

Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter

9:33 a.m.

Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

9:44 a.m.

Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Fitpatrick

9:55 a.m.

Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen

10:06 a.m.

Alex Beach, Bernd Weisberger, Jhonattan Vegas

10:17 a.m.

Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen

1:25 p.m.

John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang

1:36 p.m.

Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Borchert, Troy Merritt

1:47 p.m.

Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk

1:58 p.m.

Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield

2:09 p.m.

Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz

2:20 p.m.

Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

2:31 p.m.

Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington

2:42 p.m.

Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

2:53 p.m.

Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo

3:04 p.m.

Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

3:15 p.m.

Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox

3:26 p.m.

Zac Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebastian Munoz

3:37 p.m.

Brenden Steele, Casey Pyne, Bio Kim

How to watch Friday

TV

PGA Championship On the Range, Noon to 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins (alternate telecast), 1-2 p.m., ESPN

Second round (main coverage), 2-8 p.m., ESPN

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins (alternate telecast), 2-5 p.m., ESPN2

Golf Central – Live From the PGA Championship, 8-10 p.m., Golf Channel

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report, 9-10 p.m, CBS Sports Network

Streaming

First round (Featured groups, featured holes), 8 a.m. till end of play, ESPN+

Radio

Second round, Live Championship play-by-play, 2 p.m. to end of round, SiriusXM and Westwood One

Streaming radio

Second round, Live Championship play-by-play, 2 p.m. to end of round, SXM App (siriusxm.us/SXMPGATourRadio), Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Full schedule of TV, streaming and radio times here.