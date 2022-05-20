ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Hoover chamber names 2022 scholarship winners

By JON ANDERSON
hooversun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce today awarded four students with college scholarships. The chamber gave out a $5,000 scholarship to Hoover High School senior Emilee Turner in honor of Bill and Gail Powell. Bill Powell was the chamber’s executive director for 22 years before retiring at the end of 2017,...

hooversun.com

Comments / 0

Related
selmasun.com

Dr. Tiffani Maycock of Selma Family Medicine wins UAB Dean's Excellence award

Dr. Tiffani Maycock, D.O., associate professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine and director of the UAB Selma Family Medicine Residency Program, has been awarded the 2022 Dean’s Excellence Award in Service. As director of the Selma Family Medicine Residency, Maycock has been instrumental in educating the...
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Names Two New Members to His Cabinet

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has made two appointments to his cabinet. One will lead economic development and the other will lead parks and recreation. Darryl Washington will serve as Director of Economic Development. He is a native of Birmingham and has more than 25 years of experience in economic development. He has worked at various levels of corporate, commercial and community development including Regional Account Manager for BellSouth, Economic Development Consultant for the City of Irondale and, most recently, as Director of District Development for Urban Impact in Birmingham’s Historic Civil Rights District. He is an active member of the International Economic Development Council, Economic Development Association of Alabama and The National Main Street Center. Washington received continuing education certifications in economic development from both Auburn University and Georgia Institute of Technology. He earned a B.A. in Marketing from Morehouse College and master’s in Public Management from Birmingham-Southern College.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Hoover, AL
Education
City
Homewood, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Hoover, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Education
Black Enterprise

The City of Birmingham to Host HBCU SpringComing Festival

After seven years of celebrating the legacy and experiences of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the New York-based HBCU SpringComing festival is coming to Birmingham. This annual, weeklong fest celebrates the HBCU experience through events, scholarships, panels, and service activities and will do so for its first time ever in the South May 27-29, 2022.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

Whitfield clan gathers for Demopolis reunion

The sign on the gate leading to Gaineswood read “Welcome Home, Whitfields.”. Scores of the descendants of Gen. Nathan Bryan Whitfield passed by the sign Saturday as they entered the grounds of the home built by the general. Whitfield family members from as far away as Colorado and Massachusetts joined with kin closer to Demopolis for two days of food, fun, fellowship and sharing history.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Alivia Urrutia Ranks No. 1 In Alabama As A Seventh Grade Track Star

MADISON- She’s fast. She’s smart. She’s an artist. She has a tremendous future ahead of her. All of these accolades are well deserved for 13-year old Alivia Urrutia who has received attention as being ranked the No. 1 seventh grade runner in Alabama in the 400-meter race in both the indoor and outdoor 2021-2022 seasons.
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama star named new gymnastics coach

The search for a new Alabama gymnastics coach didn’t take long with a familiar face coming back to Tuscaloosa. Ashley Priess-Johnston on Monday evening was announced as the seventh coach to lead the Crimson Tide program. A star at Alabama from 2009-12, Priess-Johnston was part of 2011 and 2012 national championship teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#National Honor Society#Honors College#Charity#Hoover High School#Homewood High#Hoover High#Auburn University
comebacktown.com

The transformation of downtown Birmingham

Today’s guest columnist is Michael Calvert. Predictions are always risky—especially about the future—but here are my predictions for downtown and the larger City Center. In 1982, when I became CEO of Operation New Birmingham, REV’s predecessor, many people asked if I would bring back department stores and other retailers. I said downtown had evolved beyond its past as a retail center.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Be one of 1,000 to receive a FREE Stand With Vulcan car tag—details here

Love Vulcan Park and Museum and want it and the ‘Big Guy’ that stands proudly above Birmingham to be around for years to come? Then register now for the free STAND WITH VULCAN car tag! Read on to find out why your participation matters, how to claim your tag and more. (Psst! You’ll also get an inside scoop on Vulcan’s 118th Birthday Bash coming up on June 5!)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Central Alabama Pride’s Annual Festival Moves to Linn Park

Central Alabama Pride (CAP) will begin a 12-day celebration of Pride in The Magic City beginning June 1 culminating with the annual day-long Pridefest celebration on June 12. The 44th Annual Pridefest and Pride Week series of events will take place mainly in Linn Park in downtown Birmingham and include interfaith services, live concerts, nonprofit fundraisers and film screenings. The Pride parade will be held in Lakeview at sunset on June 11.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Bham Now

Your guide to Memorial Day Weekend in Birmingham, May 27-31

A long Memorial Day Weekend is coming up soon and as always, Birmingham has a packed schedule. With cookouts, memorial services and outdoor fun, you have plenty of ways to spend the long weekend. Keep reading to find your weekend plans. Honoring those who served. Memorial Day weekend is an...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Communist poster hung in Alabama middle school; System says ‘part of understanding history’

By Will Blakely, 1819 News CLAY — In a news release from Jefferson County Schools last week, a poster depicting communist revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara appeared on a classroom wall at Clay-Chalkville Middle School in the background. 1819 News received the news release and noticed the poster while reporting on another story. Guevara was a significant […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Major economic project coming to North Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major new economic development project is on the way to north Tuscaloosa. The location is just off New Watermelon Road and Rice Mine Road and it will take up practically every square inch of the four acre lot. That plot of land that will soon...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County Commission approves one-time bonus for retirees

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Commission voted in favor of paying $172,500 in retirement bonuses to former county employees. The money will come from Tuscaloosa County’s general fund. Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson says the Alabama state legislature allowed for one-time bonuses for some county employees during the last legislative session. More than 320 Tuscaloosa County employees are eligible to get the one-time bonus. That includes a mix of state employees under Tuscaloosa County’s retirement system and others who worked under the county commission.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Meet Alabama State Representative Merika Coleman, Candidate For The Democratic Nomination For Alabama State Senate For District 19, On May 24, 2022 - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign

Meet Alabama State Representative Merika Coleman, Candidate For The Democratic Nomination For Alabama State Senate For District 19, On May 24, 2022 - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Meet Alabama State Representative Merika Coleman, Candidate For The Democratic Nomination For Alabama State Senate...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy