A Houston junior high school teacher is going viral for asking students to buy and rate his books in return for a perfect grade. A video posted to Tiktok about the assignment quickly took off. Both parents and students expressed concern of the ethics of the assignment. One parent called the situation "not acceptable" and said the teacher was "exploiting himself through the children." A letter sent to parents from the school's principal said that the teacher's actions are being investigated.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO