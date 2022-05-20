ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks select Grayson Greiner, place fellow catcher Jose Herrera on COVID IL

By Anthony Franco
 5 days ago
Catcher Grayson Greiner Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Diamondbacks have selected catcher Grayson Greiner onto the major league roster, per a team announcement. Fellow backstop Jose Herrera has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.

Greiner signed a minor league deal with the Snakes during spring training. That marked his first experience outside the Tigers organization, as he’d spent seven-plus seasons with Detroit since they nabbed him in the third round of the 2014 draft. Greiner tallied 477 big league plate appearances between 2018-21, hitting .201/.274/.309 with nine home runs.

The righty-hitting backstop has spent this season with Triple-A Reno. He’s mashed at a .351/.429/.514 clip through 10 games, and he’s now in line for his first MLB action of the season. The Diamondbacks are without Carson Kelly because of an oblique strain, leaving Daulton Varsho as the primary backstop.

Herrera had been Varsho’s backup, but he’ll be out for an indeterminate amount of time. Arizona has also lost Kyle Nelson, Cooper Hummel and Nick Ahmed to the virus list in recent days. Herrera, 25, is hitting .125/.222/.150 through his first 18 MLB games.

