Pasadena, CA

Pasadena Rent Control to host campaign launch party this Saturday

 4 days ago
On Saturday, May 21, the grassroots, tenant-led campaign for rent control and just cause eviction protections will host a campaign kickoff party at 1516 Navarro Ave. in Pasadena for their charter amendment on the November 2022 ballot.

Against great odds, the campaign has mobilized over 300 volunteers to collect 15,101 valid signatures from Pasadena voters. The coalition is proud of this achievement, and looks forward to a strong field operation of talking to voters about supporting this historic ballot initiative.

According to the latest Pasadena homeless count report released earlier this week, two in three people unsheltered on the night of the count lived in Pasadena before losing their housing (Pasadena Homeless Count, 2022). Rent burden, which affects half of tenant households in Pasadena (ACS, 2019), is a major risk factor for homelessness (Zillow, December 2018).

The charter amendment that community members have worked tirelessly on for 5 years will protect tenants while allowing landlords to make a profit as guaranteed by the California State Constitution.

Affordable Pasadena is a ballot initiative committee working to codify rent control, just cause eviction protections, and tenant anti-harassment measures in the City of Pasadena charter to protect Pasadena renters, who are the majority of households in Pasadena, from displacement. More info is available at pasadena4rentcontrol.org.

IN THIS ARTICLE
