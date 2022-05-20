ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Construction Walls Removed From Toon Lagoon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction walls have been removed from around Toon Extra in Toon Lagoon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. While the store had remained open during the refurbishment, the splash pad outside was unavailable. All...

wdwnt.com

WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card at Checkout

Walt Disney World Cast Members are now required to ask each guest if they will be using a Disney Visa Rewards Card upon checkout. The new procedure seems to have begun this weekend, according to the Cast Members we spoke with. While guests may encounter Cast Members who forget or have not been trained in the new policy yet, we expect to see this become the standard across property.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look

Though construction is still ongoing on the outside of the building, Guest Relations at EPCOT has reopened with a new look. The sign was installed a few days ago. The space has been updated with the shades of white and gray seen across World Celebration. Geometric gray flooring has replaced the old multicolor carpet.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

New Details Released for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure Rides at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has released full ride descriptions of Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, which will open this summer at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park. Read about the two attractions below. Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. On this high-speed rollercoaster, recruits will team up with none other...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

FIRST LOOK at Food and Drinks Including Giant Pretzel Sandwich From PYM Kitchen in Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

Avengers Campus will open July 20 at Disneyland Paris, and we have a first look at the PYM Kitchen menu. PYM Kitchen will feature a buffet filled with savory and sweet dishes enhanced with Pym Particles. Similarly as Disney California Adventure’s Test Kitchen, the food here will be supersized or super small. The menu in Paris features gigantic shareable pretzel sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, cakes, and their tiniest versions.
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

First Look at Iron Man Animatronic at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris

In new preview videos for Marvel Avengers Campus, Disneyland Paris revealed a first look at the Iron Man animatronic in the pre-show for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. This is the first fully electric audio-animatronic at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris and features 43 different functions. Avengers Assemble: Flight...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Construction Walls Surround Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida

Crews have finally erected construction walls and scrim around Fievel’s Playland in Universal Studios Florida. The playground closed for maintenance last month, apparently due to issues with the water slide. Until now, only some temporary fencing blocked the entrances to Fievel’s Playland. The playground is located in Woody...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

New Limited Edition Journey Into Imagination With Figment 20th Anniversary Pins at EPCOT

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Two new limited edition pins celebrating the 20th anniversary of Journey Into Imagination With Figment are now available at EPCOT. The anniversary is celebrating the current edition of the attraction, not the other iterations. A few years ago, Journey Into Imagination With Figment crossed the milestone of outliving the original ride.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

New Specialty Food and Beverages Revealed for Celebrate Soulfully at Disneyland Resort

Celebrate Soulfully continues this June at the Disneyland Resort, bringing with it a wide variety of specialty food and beverages. Multiple locations at Disneyland Resort are serving up selections to highlight Black Music Month with not-to-be-missed experiences filled with food, entertainment, art, and, of course, music! For foodie fun, you can taste test the Chicken-coconut Curry Sweet Potato at Troubadour Tavern hosted by Dreyer’s™ or the delicious Peaches and Cream Funnel Cake Fries from Award Wieners, but that’s not all to take part in. From “Tale of the Lion King” debuting at Disneyland park on May 28 to live entertainment showing the sweet sounds of classic Black music genres like Doo-Wop and Motown, there’s so much to enjoy at the resort to help you “celebrate soulfully”!
MUSIC

