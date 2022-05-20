Construction Walls Removed From Toon Lagoon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Celebrate Soulfully continues this June at the Disneyland Resort, bringing with it a wide variety of specialty food and beverages. Multiple locations at Disneyland Resort are serving up selections to highlight Black Music Month with not-to-be-missed experiences filled with food, entertainment, art, and, of course, music! For foodie fun, you can taste test the Chicken-coconut Curry Sweet Potato at Troubadour Tavern hosted by Dreyer’s™ or the delicious Peaches and Cream Funnel Cake Fries from Award Wieners, but that’s not all to take part in. From “Tale of the Lion King” debuting at Disneyland park on May 28 to live entertainment showing the sweet sounds of classic Black music genres like Doo-Wop and Motown, there’s so much to enjoy at the resort to help you “celebrate soulfully”!

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO